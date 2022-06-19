What's it worth on eBay? Looky at this spooky, kooky tree

This version of the Spooky Kooky Tree toy scared a lot of children.

 Contributed

A box filled with old items that a client dropped off with us yields a treasure that they did not expect.

We enjoy reviewing and digging for value in containers, cartons, totes, boxes, crates, bundles and parcels as they often boast hidden gems.

Researching items and finding the value takes time and an understanding of where to look. When doing this, you need to know how to separate the asking price from the sold price.

As we all know, you can ask anything you want but only when a buyer is willing to pay the asking price, is a true value established.

This tin lithographed toy was made by Marx and was called the Spooky Kooky Tree. First released in 1962, the toy was reputedly so scary that kids were frightened by it.

A second version was released in a lighter shade with a more friendly face. The action was great with swinging arms, bump and go, moving eyes and made a loud whistling sound.

Research showed these selling for more than $1,000; ours sold for $1,125.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit

201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.

Visit www.ezsellusa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.