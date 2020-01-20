If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Jan. 20Winter Open House. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Snowshoeing, cross country skiing or sledding, weather permitting. Equipment provided on a first come, first served basis. Complimentary hot chocolate. Details: www.dubuquecounty.org/events or 563-556-6745.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Cabin Fever Mini-Con. noon-5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. An all-ages celebration of games, comics, science fiction, fantasy and more, with guest author Seanan
McGuire. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Harry Potter Activities. 1-4 p.m., Backpocket Beercade, 333 E. 10th St. All ages welcome. Costumes encouraged. Part of Backpocket’s Wizarding Weekend. Details: www.backpocketbrewing.com/dubuque or 563-582-1611.
Sunday, Jan. 26
History of the Rockdale Flood. 1-2:30 p.m., Mines of Spain Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center. Local historian Kyle Cox will speak about the 1876 flood that is considered one of Iowa’s deadliest storms. The interpretive center also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Details: www.minesofspain.org/events or 563-556-0620.