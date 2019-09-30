Ry Meyer will present a Mackin-Mailander Alumni Lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Jansen Music Hall at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The free lecture is titled, “Winding Paths & Secrets: How Clarke Equipped Me for War, Peace, & Service.” It follows Clarke’s arts and lecture theme for 2019-2020, “Do Something!” with a goal to inspire and motivate.
A Dubuque native, Meyer attended Holy Trinity-Sacred Heart School and is a graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School. He graduated from Clarke in 2003 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design and a minor in art history. Meyer also holds a Master of Arts in global leadership and sustainable development from Hawaii Pacific University, an associates degree in Mandarin Chinese from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., and a Juris Doctor degree from Vermont Law School.
Meyer is a military veteran who served active duty from 2004 to 2010 in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic linguist. In that position, he held a top secret security clearance and engaged in classified intelligence work.
Meyer worked in Clayton and Dubuque counties from 2013 to 2018 as a criminal prosecutor. He took a position with Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Dubuque in 2018. He is an immigration attorney who offers legal assistance and serves as an advocate for the immigrant population in the Dubuque Archdiocese.
Additionally, Meyer is an experienced beekeeper, having developed his expertise in the tropical mountains of Hawaii and the cold valleys of Vermont.
For more information and event tickets, call 563-588-6377.