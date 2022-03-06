Top movies on Apple TV app

U.S. charts

1. “House of Gucci”

2. “Dune”

3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

4. “American Underdog”

5. “The King’s Man”

6. “King Richard”

7. “No Time to Die”

8. “Sing 2”

9. “The Lost Leonardo”

10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

U.S. charts — independent

1. “The Lost Leonardo”

2. “The 355”

3. “The Desperate Hour”

4. “Old Henry”

5. “Clean”

6. “Belfast”

7. “Last Looks”

8. “The Green Knight”

9. “C’mon C’mon”

10. “Last Survivors”

Redbox’s top DVD rentals

1. “House of Gucci,” Universal

2. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate

3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony

4. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios

5. “The 355,” Universal

6. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount

7. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony

8. “Encanto,” Disney

9. “King Richard,” Warner

10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony

Top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top paid iPhone apps

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam LLC

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam LLC

Top free iPhone apps

1. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Truth Social, T Media Tech LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap Inc.

8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms Inc.

10. Coloring Match, Supersonic Studios LTD

Top paid iPad apps

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Papa’s Cluckeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top free iPad apps

1. Coloring Match, Supersonic Studios LTD

2. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

3. Money Rush, Rollic Games

4. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

5. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

6. Disney+, Disney

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Netflix, Netflix Inc.

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

