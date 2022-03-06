1. “House of Gucci”
2. “Dune”
3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
4. “American Underdog”
5. “The King’s Man”
6. “King Richard”
7. “No Time to Die”
8. “Sing 2”
9. “The Lost Leonardo”
10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
1. “The Lost Leonardo”
2. “The 355”
3. “The Desperate Hour”
4. “Old Henry”
5. “Clean”
6. “Belfast”
7. “Last Looks”
8. “The Green Knight”
9. “C’mon C’mon”
10. “Last Survivors”
1. “House of Gucci,” Universal
2. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
4. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios
5. “The 355,” Universal
6. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
7. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony
8. “Encanto,” Disney
9. “King Richard,” Warner
10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam LLC
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam LLC
9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam LLC
1. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios
2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Truth Social, T Media Tech LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram Inc.
6. Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap Inc.
8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
9. Messenger, Meta Platforms Inc.
10. Coloring Match, Supersonic Studios LTD
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam LLC
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam LLC
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam LLC
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Papa’s Cluckeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
1. Coloring Match, Supersonic Studios LTD
2. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs
3. Money Rush, Rollic Games
4. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC
5. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd
6. Disney+, Disney
7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
9. Netflix, Netflix Inc.
10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC
