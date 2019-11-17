Show of hands: Who else is feeling woefully unprepared for the early winter that has been bestowed upon us?
Faithful readers of my column probably have caught on that winter and I don’t see eye to eye.
Every year, the quandary tugs at me: “Why do I live in a part of the world that seems to see far more chilly temperatures than warm and pleasant ones? I guess because I love my family. And my job. And the community. And this little corner of the Midwest during all of the other seasons. But winter. GRR!”
I realize that the pendulum swings the other way. When we’re not tromping through snow and penguin-walking upon ice, there is that one blissful day — sometimes even two blissful days — when the temperature settles into a comfortable and breezy 70 degrees before cranking up the heat to a muggy 100.
This year, winter seemed reluctant to leave and all too eager to arrive unseasonably early, presenting an all-new conundrum I call, “Which garden tool do I use?”
Upon arriving home from work one recent afternoon, I found my better half had propped both a rake and a shovel upon the house. Not many of our trees had begun their annual shedding of leaves — that is, until the Oct. 28 snowfall that blanketed the Dubuque area with 3.5 inches of snow. Then, the leaves decided it was time to descend from their branches.
Do we rake? Shovel? Instead, my husband and I just stared at it, too overwhelmed to know where to start.
I hadn’t even pulled the
patio furniture in yet. Or taken my “serious” winter coat — that one we all have that makes us look as though we’re awaiting the next ice age — to the dry cleaner. Our new snowblower, purchased right after the last major snowfall earlier this year that gave way to 70-degree temperatures the next week, hadn’t been prepped. In fact, we had just mowed the lawn.
Halloween found the pumpkins that had been perched upon my front steps too frozen to carve. Scores of trick-or-treaters in costumes were bundled beneath layers of winter apparel as they walked up the pathway to our South Grandview home.
I couldn’t help but take notice that a week prior to that, I had been running the air conditioning.
And so, the mad scramble to winter weatherization and the countdown to the holiday season begins.
At least the snow makes me feel a little less guilty about my urge to sip hot cocoa and blast Christmas carols before Thanksgiving.