If your birthday is today: Do what you do best and give it a unique twist. Listen to suggestions, but before you incorporate outside input, find out if there is a cost involved.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Concentrate on improving your life. Flexibility will make it easier to handle change and initiate your next move. Consider an expert opinion but listen to your gut.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll be eager to act, but first get your plans in order. Avoid disappointment; get organized and prepare to flourish. Spontaneity is to be avoided today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you act on impulse instead of getting the facts first, you will make a costly mistake. Respond to a negative turn of events with a positive response.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Reach out to someone with kindness and you will find an innovative plan that will encourage success. Celebrate with someone special.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Simplify your plans and take on a challenge. What you do to help others will boost your profile and help you connect with people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stretch your mind, awareness and plans to meet demands, but don't spend more than you can afford. Fix something that isn't working for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Wasting time on nonsense will make you angry. Get organized. Take a unique approach to relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on what's happening in your community. Participate in events that connect you with people who share your determination and direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Control your emotions to avoid mistakes. A decision someone close to you makes will have you questioning your relationship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Live life your way. Don't let negative people meddle in your affairs. Pay attention to what loved ones need and want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid unpredictable individuals. Concentrate on your vision, not on someone else's. A turn of events will leave you hesitant.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Avoid getting entangled in something that doesn't interest you. Attend an event that can offer new beginnings and partnerships with people heading in a similar direction.
Feb. 24
