If your birthday is today: Speak the truth and focus on what's important to you. Patience will be challenging to maintain, but necessary. Offer solutions, not criticism, and the outcome will enrich your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Push forward with enthusiasm, trust and belief in yourself. Dedicate time to something that matters to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Offering too much info can be just as harmful as not offering enough. Balance and integrity will affect how situations unfold.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A realistic attitude will help you conquer your goals. Be open to suggestions and join forces with people heading in a similar direction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think twice before you make an unnecessary move. Pay more attention to the long-term effects your decisions have on your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Connect with people who can help you. Your attitude will be yours to choose. Don't miss out because you neglect to join the fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Paint an image in your mind and turn it into a reality. Engage in a conversation with someone you find interesting. Avoid being suckered.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do your best to expand your mind or team up with someone who brings out the best in you. Build a home base that adds to your strengths and counteracts your weaknesses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Mingling with people who offer something special will result in ideas that lead to financial gain. Prepare a space that is conducive to following your dream.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Spend more time at home and nurture meaningful relationships. Set priorities that align with where you see yourself heading.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your thoughts to yourself. Protect what you have and let go of what you no longer need. Find balance in your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Self-improvement will bring the highest reward. Take a step in a direction that challenges you to set goals and work hard. Embrace an adventure that encourages growth and prosperity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let things get to you. A lifestyle change may be the answer, but putting a short-term plan in place will ease stress and point you in a better direction.
