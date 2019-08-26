Iron deficiency anemia is a common type of anemia defined by Mayo Clinic as “a condition in which blood lacks adequate healthy red blood cells.”
If you can remember biology classes, red blood cells carry oxygen to the body’s tissues and as the name implies, “iron deficiency anemia is due to insufficient iron.”
Without enough iron, your body is unable to produce enough of a substance in red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen. As a result, iron deficiency can present itself with many different symptoms.
Symptoms of iron deficiency
Iron deficiency anemia is most commonly associate with fatigue and shortness of breath. With mild iron deficiency, symptoms often go unnoticed.
However, as the body becomes more anemic, signs and symptoms often intensify. They include:
- Fatigue.
- Paleness of skin, nails and the mucous membranes of inner and lower eyelids.
- Chest pains, rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath.
- Dizziness.
- Cold hands and feet and brittle nails.
- Inflammation of the tongue.
- Hearing loss.
- Craving and chewing large amounts of ice. Pica is a term used to describe craving and chewing on substances that lack nutritional value such as ice, clay, soil or paper. Craving and chewing ice often is associated with iron deficiency without known cause.
What can cause iron deficiency anemia?
- An acute bleed. If you notice rectal bleeding, you should always get this checked.
- Surgical procedures.
- Autoimmune diseases. These include Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, chronic autoimmune disorders and more.
- Pregnancy. Extra oxygen and nutrient demands required for a fetus can leave the mother depleted.
- Heavy periods. Iron deficiency is very common in women with heavy cycles and blood loss.
Lab tests to run to rule out iron deficiency
While symptoms like fatigue, dizziness and pale skin often are associated with iron deficiency anemia, it is important to get lab test to check hemoglobin levels.
Those test can be:
- Iron panel. This looks at iron, total iron-binding capacity and ferritin.
- Complete Blood Count. This looks at hemoglobin levels and the size and shape of the red blood cell.
Treatment
Treatment for iron deficiency anemia can be multifaceted and often depends on the degree of iron deficiency you have.
- Dietary iron (this is found in two forms):
- Heme iron. This type of iron is found in lean red meat, poultry and seafood. Heme iron is easily absorbed into the body.
- Nonheme iron. Nonheme iron is poorly absorbed into the body. Beans, broccoli, legumes, brown rice, nuts and seeds all contain nonheme iron.
- Cookware:
- Cast-iron cookware. this can help provide iron to those in need.
- Iron fish. This is an iron block that you can add to water to help infuse water with iron. Make sure you choose a brand that is high quality and well reviewed.
- Supplements: Oral iron supplementation. This is great for the people who have well-functioning gastrointestinal tracks. But, sometimes, the people with well-absorbing guts are unable to boost their levels fast enough. Many people find cheaper brands to be harsh on their stomachs, leading to pain and constipation, not to mention the fake colors and ingredients that are added to many of these products. I love Select Balance Iron in single or double strength. This product is chelated, meaning it has high absorption into your cells, minimizing side effects like constipation and stomach upset.
- IV infusions: When people are having a hard time functioning with severe fatigue, dizziness, heart palpitations and constant chewing of ice, intravenous iron infusions might be warranted. These infusions can be administered locally at my clinic (Vive IV Therapy). Infusions typically take about two hours using Venofer, a high-quality iron supplementation. It’s nonpainful and results typically are seen within 24 to 72 hours after infusion
If you are having the above symptoms, have your iron checked and be proactive with your health.