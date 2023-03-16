If your birthday is today: Reconnect with people you lost touch with and take stock of your life and what you want to do next. Concentrate on what brings you joy. Embrace the future with enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Settle your differences with others. Spend more time on making adjustments to your routine that promote fitness and a healthier lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stand back and watch. Gather information, study trends and prepare to make a statement that will set you on the path you desire. Refuse to let someone else decide your fate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Jumping from one thing to another will give you the upper hand when someone tries to compete with you. Don't let anyone handle your finances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll be eager to put things behind you. Map out your safest route. A plan executed with precision will help you navigate tricky situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do things differently and you'll draw a crowd. Have a bottom line in mind before you negotiate. Be prepared to protect your health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to changes in your chosen field. Taking a professional approach will help you acquire valuable support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can have fun without overspending. Look after your emotional needs. Speak up. Be very clear about where your loyalty lies.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take a moment to assess a challenge or change that can influence your future. An opportunity will not be as good as someone wants you to believe. Make adjustments if necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Mix things up a bit, and you'll enjoy what transpires. Spend time with someone you love. Invest time and money in your home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Engage in activities that promote love and romance. Don't make promises that may be difficult to keep.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your life moderate, affordable and free of clutter. Concentrate on change that promises stability and less stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Leave nothing to chance; set things up to your specifications. Control situations that influence your earning potential. Happiness depends on your decisions.
