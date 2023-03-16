If your birthday is today: Reconnect with people you lost touch with and take stock of your life and what you want to do next. Concentrate on what brings you joy. Embrace the future with enthusiasm.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Settle your differences with others. Spend more time on making adjustments to your routine that promote fitness and a healthier lifestyle.

