Sometimes we think of God as just the ultimate scorekeeper, or the one who really did die for us and rose, but then too many of us stop there.

These Easter weeks provide us with abundant hopefulness in Jesus’ last promise to His believers, that after He leaves us, in that “little while,” He will send us an advocate to be with us, and not only with us, but in us.

Recommended for you

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.