Sometimes we think of God as just the ultimate scorekeeper, or the one who really did die for us and rose, but then too many of us stop there.
These Easter weeks provide us with abundant hopefulness in Jesus’ last promise to His believers, that after He leaves us, in that “little while,” He will send us an advocate to be with us, and not only with us, but in us.
Advocates, even today, are so needed. Being rushed to the hospital emergency room this past weekend, I encountered many who scurried to understand my unexpected symptoms. Advocates comfort, encourage, speak difficult truths and stand beside us through it all. Even my two good, but worried brothers offered their worthy witty insights providing everyone laughter’s therapy. But all these human efforts combined don’t begin to approach what God’s advocate promises.
Jesus reminds us this weekend that loving him and keeping his commandments are the home run of faithful living. Jesus will then ask his Father, the trinity’s first person, (that’s like the King of the universe), and the Father will send another advocate, God’s Spirit, the trinity’s third person, to hang out forever in us.
The idea of a trinity family is a big theological truth. Big theological truths aren’t easy for us to grasp, so we pass over them quickly and move on to softer stories of faith. But once in a while, we ought to pause and give a moment’s reflection to the little words that Jesus uses with big truths. Those little words can carry all the depth and breathe, and oddly enough, make all the difference. We might amaze ourselves to discover the biggest truths abide in the littlest words. Consider that tiny word “in.”
By loving Him and keeping his commandments, God’s Spirit Advocate will come IN us, really get inside us. Having God’s Spirit within, we will get to participate in that Triune circle of love — not beside it, or getting little doses of it, but truly abide in the very love of God.
That’s really great news for our faithful hearts. In some ways, if we only cling to the Jesus we know who walked the earth, then we risk never knowing the risen Lord who comes to us in the Spirit. That Godly Spirit often takes us beyond our everyday comfort zone, nudging our heart to share our cloak, cross the street to support the stranger or turn the other cheek.
Reaching out, giving love away, is the very essence of our Triune God, who invites us to share in that communal love, a love that is never solely individual but always communal.
We can joyfully believe that we do live in God and God lives in us — Father, Son and Spirit.
Just imagine if all of us really lived from within that truth, what everything might look like. Maybe we all need to think bigger, really let God in, dwell and abide, and then let God out.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
