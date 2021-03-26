Following a three-and-a-half year journey of fan support after a disappointing and watered-down theatrical version, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” director’s cut has landed on HBO Max.
Steppenwolf and Darkseid lead a mass-scale invasion of Earth in the search of the mother boxes. In the wake of Superman’s death, Bruce Wayne attempts to assemble a team of extraordinary individuals to defend the planet.
The film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Jeremy Irons. It is directed by Zack Snyder.
The controversy around “Justice League” is infamous. Following a personal tragedy, Snyder stepped away from the project in 2017. Warner Brothers hired Joss Whedon to finish it, which resulted in extreme reshoots and rewrites.
The theatrical cut was a one-dimensional and forgettable Frankenstein’s monster. Interference from the studio and Whedon made the original version merely a shell of what Snyder intended.
The four-hour runtime of the fan-coined “Snyder Cut” is double the length of the original version. This added time gives the film the character and story development.
Major arcs for characters such as Fisher’s Cyborg, Miller’s Flash and Cavill’s Superman are missing in the previous cut. The deep emotional thought lines of the “Snyder Cut” make the film an emotionally and visually satisfying triumph.
Divided into six chapters, Snyder’s vision is fully realized. Both visually and narratively ambitious, it’s a giant story spanning the extensive runtime. Despite that, the film is mostly well paced and holds your engagement. Though some sequences could be cut down, it was never enough to make me check my watch.
Much of the reshot material for the theatrical cut is done away. The color grading and visual effects are darker and more brooding — which fits better for Snyder’s style. While not without comic moments from the Flash, the weak attempts at humor in the theatrical cut are gone. Snyder’s version is a more serious affair that takes advantage of its R rating.
A couple of dazzling battles on the Amazonian Themyscira are standouts. Filled with bloody R-rated action, the battles establish Steppenwolf as a more formidable foe than the original cut, and showcased in his improved character redesign. The added backstory of his motivations present him as a real threat for the League.
The heart of the film comes down to Fisher’s traumatized portrayal of Cyborg. The backstory with his father and his tragic upbringing are the emotional hook. Impressively, almost every character has improved motivations in this cut.
I do believe Aquaman gets the short end of the stick. He doesn’t get the same attention as the rest of the League. Affleck’s Batman and Cavill’s Superman remain my favorite on-screen portrayals of the characters.
While there are some iffy-looking visual effects at times, and it can definitely be overindulgent, Snyder comes through with the definitive version of the Justice League.
While feeling less bold and risk-taking than the divisive “Batman V Superman,” the “Snyder Cut” is a more satisfying story in execution.
It does feel toned down in some areas compared to that film, though the humor is turned up a notch. Despite this, it feels like a more natural progression than the theatrical cut’s excessively light and fun tone.
Even if Snyder’s proposed sequels never get made, I’m happy that he was able to complete his creative vision for this film. Though not without some nitpicks, the result is a night-and-day difference in quality from the original mess. There should never be a scenario where someone opts for the theatrical version instead of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”
Packed with ambitious action, Tom Holkenborg’s epic score, deep emotional developments and great performances, you shouldn’t miss out on the complete version of the story.
I give “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” 4 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for four hours and two minutes. It’s available to stream on HBO Max.