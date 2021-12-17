In the rural Peosta, Iowa, home of Stephanie Failmezger this time of year, you’re not likely to find garland draped from archways, elves on shelves or stockings hung by the chimney with care.
Instead, she reserves most of her merry energy for one thing: Her Christmas tree.
“It’s just always something I’ve done,” Failmezger said. “When the four kids were really little, we did a more traditional tree with their little cardboard ornaments and multicolored lights. But soon, those were going on a smaller tree. I’m a very visual person, and it drove me crazy.”
A mosaic artist and graphic designer, in previous years, Failmezger’s larger tree has been her work of art, taking on themes of peacocks, partridges in a pear tree, flowers and grapes, among others.
In a nod to allyship — emphasizing social justice, inclusion and human rights — this year’s creation features a rainbow effect from the bottom of the tree to the top. It boasts between 350 and 400 ornaments making up rows of pink, purple, blue, green and peach, with an explosion of crimson at the top.
“I like to think of it as my pride tree,” Failmezger said.
Waiting until after Thanksgiving to get to work and using a faux tree as her blank canvas (“You can’t bend and manipulate the branches of a real tree,” Failmezger said), the tree took her three nights to assemble, bunching ornaments together with pipe cleaner and precariously placing other elements on branches for the full effect.
“There are a lot of pieces just balancing on the tree,” she said with a laugh. “So, you have to be a little careful around it.”
Failmezger said inspiration tends to strike through mediums such as Pinterest. Then, she’ll venture out to begin purchasing what she doesn’t already have in her arsenal of Christmas décor to bring her creation to life.
“I think this year’s tree might be my favorite,” she said. “It’s the one that turned out the closest to what I had in my mind.”
It’s a tradition that has grown on the rest of the family as well.
“I love it,” said Failmezger’s 18-year-old daughter, Emily, who is petitioning for a Grinch tree next year. “It’s always different.”
However, one thing that remains the same year after year on the tree is the Christmas pickle, a German tradition of hiding a pickle-shaped ornament within the tree. The first to find it is said to receive good fortune in the coming year.
“It’s the first thing that goes on the tree,” Failmezger said. “They’ll never find it this year.”
More readers share their trees
Inspired by Failmezger’s creation, we invited readers to share their Christmas trees.
From the baking tree of Julie Kruser in Asbury, Iowa, — two years in the making and inspired by her favorite hobby — to Barbies, here’s a look at what else we received.
Badgers, gold and blue
Dan Brandt, of Kieler, Wis., has collected ornaments for years. Many also have been created by Brandt, which he sells at his craft shop, Wisconsin Yard Art, dedicated to his home state.
He keeps two Christmas trees — a Wisconsin Badger tree where he teaches at Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School and a tree at his home, which displays a different theme each year.
“This year, it is a gold and blue theme,” he said. “The year before, it was candy themed and before that was bronze- and copper-themed.”
Christmas tree retreat
in St. Donatus
After a career in show business — working in the wardrobe department for various Broadway tours, as well as styling props and wardrobe for commercial photography and film — Miriam Hoffman said its only natural for her to extend that creative touch to her Christmas trees.
Approximately 12 can be found throughout her bed and breakfast, One Orange Centre in St. Donatus, Iowa. Relocated from Chicago, she purchased the property designed by students of Frank Lloyd Wright between 2018 and 2019.
“I have been collecting decorations and trees since I was a child growing up on a farm right off Highway 64, between Preston and Maquoketa,” Hoffman said. “I always loved decorating the house with my mother. I have a large collection of original Shiny Brite ornaments given to me as birthday gifts every year from a neighbor when I was growing up. My mom and I made a big shopping trip many times on the day after Christmas to get more Christmas decorations at bargain prices. I still do the same every year.”
Each tree is themed after a color or story. And all are artificial out of respect for guests who might suffer from allergies or asthma.
“The living room tree has oversized ornaments, including one that says, ‘You can weather any storm,’” Hoffman said. “That one was sent to me by one of the volunteers who helped make masks during the height of the pandemic.
“The dining room tree and garlands are all white and silver. The carport tree is all red and gold. The hallway tree and my bedroom tree are wire trees from Smith & Hawken, decorated with my favorite special ornaments and crocheted snowflakes. The tree by the dog run door is pink aluminum and is decorated with ‘naughty’ and ‘nice’ ornaments to remind my great Pyrenees dogs how they should behave.”
Also included in a guest suite is an aluminum tree, decorated in blue. Another guest suite has a tinsel tree decorated in pink and green in honor of the Christmases Hoffman spent working on “Wicked” in Chicago and on the road. In another guest suite, there is a sock monkey tree.
The guest living room tree is decorated in red, with apples, pinecones and primitive toys and ornaments. And Hoffman’s office tree is silver and gold, with white lights.
“The distance between the guest living room tree and the office tree is about 175 feet, which is connected by outdoor lights across the patios,” Hoffman added. “There is also a 7 1/2-foot diameter wreath near the main entrance to the house.”
Hoffman said she continues her decorating tradition in honor of her mother, who passed away on Christmas Eve.
“Before she died, she divided up many of our family collection of ornaments and wrapped them up for each of us,” Hoffman said. “We opened them all together that Christmas Eve. I finally can use all the decorations I have collected over the years. My inspiration for this year’s trees has been a family who is spending Christmas here. They wanted a place to celebrate that was as safe from COVID as possible for their children, who are are 7 and 11 years old. I want to make this as magical a Christmas as possible for them and to include décor in every room.”
Middle Road wonderland
For the past 25 years, Tim Krom and George Holland might have been able to give just about anyone decorating for the holidays a run for their money.
But, Krom joked, this year he scaled back a bit.
“I stopped at 22 trees this year,” he said.
At their Middle Road home in Dubuque, a variety of thematic trees can be found. A few of this year’s include mushrooms, clip-on ornaments, vintage, heads, Broadway, Dutch, World War II paper-capped, The Beatles and Dubuque.
The property also features a detached building that acts as a nativity display museum for Holland’s vast collection.
“He calls it, ‘Do You See What I See?’” Krom said. “It is pretty darn cool. He gives tours year-round by appointment. The building is heated and air conditioned.”
Ode to Suess and Barbie
Angie Bickett has decorated several trees in her Asbury, Iowa, home for years.
The family tree tree stands 9 feet tall and is decorated in golds, blues and browns and can change from clear, white lights to colored lights.
Bickett also has crafted a Suess/Grinch tree for her husband for more than 20 years — “since before it was cool,” she said. There’s also the accompanying Grinch village, with houses that light up and the characters of the beloved book placed around the tree.
Another tree that can be found at the Bickett home is a wish tree to remind the family that everyone is unique.
“Christmas is traditionally red and green, but some of us are bright pink or blue,” Bickett said.
But the proudest of Bickett’s creations is her Barbie tree. This year, she carefully unboxed and hung 165 Barbie ornaments that she has collected throughout the years from the tree.
“Some are offered only to ornament club members,” Bickett said. “I’ve also purchased exclusive show ornaments on eBay to round out my collection. Many are made of porcelain. Many are dressed in designer outfits. Some have lights, and some are in boxes.”
Included are blonde and brunette versions of the original 1950s Barbie. There also are a pair of Malibu Barbies, a Harley Barbie and motorcycle, a Barbie car, a Barbie house, an oversized Barbie head, and Barbie shoes and shoe boxes.
“There are Barbies from around the world, Barbie’s doing ballet and cheering,” Bickett said. “There are Barbies in poodle skirts and ballgowns. There’s even a few Kens mixed in.”