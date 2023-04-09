April is National Poetry Month, which makes it the perfect time to share books with lots of rhythm, rhyme and raucous fun with the young people in your life.

The following books combine humor and wonder to help bring the beauty of language to life for even the youngest readers.

'Honey for You, Honey for Me'

“Honey for You, Honey for Me,” by Michael Rosen and Chris Riddell.

'Guess Who, Haiku'

“Guess Who, Haiku,” by Deanna Caswell and Bob Shea.
'In the Past'

“In the Past: From Trilobites to Dinosaurs to Mammoths in More Than 500 Million Years,” by David Elliott and Matthew Trueman.

Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.

