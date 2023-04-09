April is National Poetry Month, which makes it the perfect time to share books with lots of rhythm, rhyme and raucous fun with the young people in your life.
The following books combine humor and wonder to help bring the beauty of language to life for even the youngest readers.
“Honey for You, Honey for Me,” by Michael Rosen and Chris Riddell (Candlewick Press, 2021): From classic rhymes many might recognize to near-forgotten verses that will tickle and delight readers of all ages, this collection contains more than 30 nursery rhymes, poems and playground songs. Adults can enjoy introducing young ones to old friends like “Miss Mary Mack Mack Mack,” while also making new acquaintances in “Polly, Dolly, Kate and Molly.”
Between the silly scenarios and rhythmic language found throughout this collection, readers will find plenty to chew on in this tasty collection of poems. As the cherry on top, Riddell’s playful illustrations help bring each poem to life, giving readers another layer to relish and discuss as they read.
For more poetry collections celebrating a wide variety of topics while combining classic and contemporary voices, try “Here’s a Little Poem,” by Jane Yolen; and “Big Green Crocodile,” by Jane Newberry.
“Guess Who, Haiku,” by Deanna Caswell and Bob Shea (Harry N. Abrams, 2016): This brightly illustrated book combines the short haiku poetry form with a fun guessing game, emphasizing a playful tone on each page.
Here’s an example: “from a lily pad / keen eyes spy a careless fly / a sticky tongue–SNAP!” The illustrations show two amphibian-like eyes peering up at a fly, and when readers turn the page, they are faced with an adorable froggy face to confirm their guess.
Each haiku follows the traditional format: Three lines composed of five, then seven, then five syllables. This gives adults the opportunity to talk about syllables with their young readers and extend the enjoyment of the book once the guessing game gets mastered. Readers can count and clap along with each syllable, turning it into another game of early math concepts.
To explore more of the short and sweet haiku, try “Hi, Koo!: A Year of Seasons,” by Jon J. Muth; and “Yum! Mmmm! Que Rico!” by Pat Mora and Rafael Lopez.
“In the Past: From Trilobites to Dinosaurs to Mammoths in More Than 500 Million Years,” by David Elliott and Matthew Trueman (Candlewick Press, 2018): For dinosaur-loving readers, this oversized collection of poetry explores prehistoric life from its earliest forms — from the small but mighty trilobite to the funny-looking dunkleosteus to the beloved tyrannosaurus rex.
Trueman’s illustrations bring each creature to magnificent life, making each ancient beast seem as real and touchable as the neighbor’s dog. Backmatter at the end of the book helps give extra information about the different time periods these creatures span, as well as some pronunciation information for some of the trickier dinosaur names — try saying quetzalcoatlus 10 times fast.
The poems in this volume are short and sweet and help give character to each beast, sure to delight poetry and dinosaur lovers alike.
For more poetry collections about nature in all its forms, try “A New Green Day,” by Antoinette Portis; and “Animal Ark,” by Kwame Alexander and Joel Sartore.
This National Poetry Month, take some time to slow down and read a poem or two with your loved ones. Remind yourself how fun playing with words and language can be, and what an emotional punch poems can pack when you find the right one to enjoy.
