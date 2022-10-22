I recently met a young man who shared his story with me. He is living in his car because he has no place to stay and stated that his family is not near for assistance. I suggested some resources for shelter. I felt helpless at the time and wanted to support him.

Later, I reflected on the Beatitudes, especially “Blessed are the merciful …” How could I extend mercy and compassion to him?

Email Marci at blumm@osfdbq.org.

