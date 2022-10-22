I recently met a young man who shared his story with me. He is living in his car because he has no place to stay and stated that his family is not near for assistance. I suggested some resources for shelter. I felt helpless at the time and wanted to support him.
Later, I reflected on the Beatitudes, especially “Blessed are the merciful …” How could I extend mercy and compassion to him?
What is our attitude toward people who are suffering physically, emotionally or mentally? How can we extend assistance to those in need? What is our attitude toward those who are “different” from us, who have perspectives that do not agree with ours?
An attitude might be described as a way of thinking or feeling about someone or something, reflected in a person’s behavior. We encounter attitudes in ourselves and in one another consciously and unconsciously. It’s who we are as human beings.
A simple example might be a person’s dislike and uncomfortableness with an animal, whereas, another person enjoys animals. We form attitudes from our personal experiences or what we have been taught.
Jesus spoke to a way of living called the Beatitudes. In the Gospel of Matthew 5:3-10, he taught the people eight ways of living the attitudes that come from our spiritual center.
Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. These are people who in a spirit of poverty, simple living, rely on God and focus on community and relationships.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. These are people who empathize and show compassion for others.
Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. These are people who are humble, gentle and serve others.
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. These are people who show equity and justice for one another.
Blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy. These are people who show care and concern for others.
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. These are people who have right intentions and motives and have integrity and honesty.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. These are people who live in peace and work for reconciliation among people.
Blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. These are people who are misunderstood, yet do not exert revenge on another. Rather, they show kindness and forgiveness. (New Revised Standard Version)
Luke’s Gospel (6:17-19) also has Jesus speaking of the Beatitudes in a different format, listing four Beatitudes and their opposing behaviors. The Lukan Beatitudes center on the “have-nots and the haves,” those who are poor, who hunger, who weep, who are hated and excluded contrasted with those who are self-satisfied.
We are called and challenged to live the Be-attitudes. As elections are nearing, let us be mindful of the Beatitudes when we choose the people who live by integrity and authenticity.
Be peaceful, be loving, be respectful, be justice, be compassionate, be merciful, be honest, be the image of love we call God.
