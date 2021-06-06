Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
9. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
11. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
12. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
13. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin's
14. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
15. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
2. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
7. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
9. Noise, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
10. Yearbook, Seth Rogen, Crown
11. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial Press
12. Zero Fail, Carol Leonnig, Random House
13. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
14. Notes on Grief, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Knopf
15. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown, Viking
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Vintage
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
7. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
8. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
9. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard
10. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
11. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Penguin
13. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
14. The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires, Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books
15. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
6. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. Why Fish Don't Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
9. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
10. The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism, Dr. Jen Gunter, Citadel
11. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
12. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
13. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
14. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
4. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
6. Just Pretend, Tori Sharp, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Forge Your Dragon World: A Wings of Fire Creative Guide, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes (Illus.), Graphix
9. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
12. Da Vinci's Cat, Catherine Gilbert Murdock, Greenwillow Book
13. Pawcasso, Remy Lai, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
15. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
4. Firekeeper's Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
7. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
14. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
Children's Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. The Octopus Escapes, Maile Meloy, Felicita Sala (Illus.), Putnam
6. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
7. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Peace Train, Cat Stevens, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Harper
10. The Bruce Swap, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
11. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
12. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
15. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
Children's Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix