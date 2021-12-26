I think just about everyone who’s celebrated Christmas has a cherished memory of that one gift they remember getting as a kid.
Like the 5 pounds of veal Frank Cross got in “Scrooged” or Bart’s heart-shaped Christmas tattoo.
For me, the one that truly stood out was a “Transformers” Hide N Sleep Bed Tent that, for the life of me, I can’t figure out how I heard about as a rambunctious 4 year old. I guess, what’s not to love about camping in your own bed?
Christmas day came, and perhaps inspired by a similar scene in “A Christmas Story,” I became increasingly more disappointed as presents came and went, but nary a tent was in sight.
Finally, as the living room sat bestrewn with wrapping paper, my mom said those fateful words: “Maybe you should go and check the bathtub.”
Unable to parse with my toddler mind what a strange non sequitur of a statement that was, I charged to the bathtub with a speed that wouldn’t be equaled until years later when puberty hit my sweat glands like a ton of bricks.
Sitting in the tub was a surprisingly large box filled with everything one might need to brave the wilderness of one’s bedroom.
Sure, it wasn’t wrapped. But it was so big, it probably would have doubled the price to get wrapping paper around it. The bow was a nice touch, though.
It’s the first memory I have of the sense of humor my mom often brought to Christmas morn.
For example, the first family Christmas that my future wife attended — an event that usually involves a healthy dollop of awkwardness — my mother wrapped up and gave her a 24-by-18-inch acrylic painting of me. Ice very thoroughly broken.
The one that always stands out the most to me stemmed from a discussion we were having one day when I was home from college and we were talking socks. With her always finely tuned mom senses, she’d noticed a sliver of a toe sticking out from a sock that was barely on the verge of becoming thread-bare.
I said, if she was so worried about it, get me a pack of socks for Christmas, which was right around the corner.
She scoffed at the notion.
I pointed out what makes a good gift: Something someone needs or wants, but never would think to buy for themselves.
And thus was born the tradition of opening a plush bag of white men’s socks every Christmas morning from then on. Bluff called.
The one exception was the year that I started working at the Telegraph Herald when I got a nice, big bag of black socks.
It’s been four years since I’ve gotten socks for Christmas, with her untimely and unexpected passing in 2018.
I wish I could say that I thought to frame one of those stockings and put it on the wall, but much like that bed tent, they’re all long gone, eaten by the inexorable march of time.
That’s OK, though. It’s the memories that matter and will always stand the test of time.