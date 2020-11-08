Quin turned 18 last month. The oldest child of our oldest child, he inspires me with hope for the future.
While some oldsters rattle on about “these entitled kids today,” I’m not in that camp. Thus my open letter to him.
Dear Quin,
Every year I remind you of the story of that day. A crisp fall morning was cracking open when your dad called. I grabbed the suitcase I’d packed weeks earlier, kissed Papa Jerry, and headed out in the Mystique. No cellphone, I stopped every half hour on the way to Gurnee to check on your mom’s progress. As always, you arrived in your own good time.
Knowing your parents, I was sure you’d turn out wonderful, yet you amaze me.
You turned 18 just in time to vote. Your eagerness to register and research candidates reveals what a conscientious man you are. That word “man” also conjures for me images of toddler Quin calling up the stairs to his teenage uncle, “Dindy, Dindy, wake up!”; 4-year old Quin flapping arms, imitating eagles; middle school grandparent lunches and prom photos.
In your college application essay, you wrote of teaching at Camp Innovation and the joy of providing skills for second graders. You recalled how playing trombone in band and being charged with guiding fellow bandmembers gave you a voice. You noted that, in addition to your dad, one particular teacher served as a model for the kind of person you want to be — “respectful, thoughtful, patient, generous, goal-oriented and effective.”
This rings true to who you are. When your toddler sister Maddy grew weary of walking, you hoisted her on your back and ran her around the living room. “It’s the best day of my life,” you said when she was born. You were 7.
Last spring when your mom started chemo, you were her driver. Dropping her off at the clinic, you kept up her spirits by calling out, “Make good choices and have fun at chemo day care, mom!” You helped her shave her head.
Because your mother’s immune system was compromised this fall and you eventually returned to band practice during a pandemic, you lived in the basement apart from your sheltered-in family. Yours is the fun family with its zany board games, pinewood derby races, and taste-tests of Little Debbie cakes. I imagine you were bored. I know you were lonely. But you didn’t complain. You even kept up texting lame jokes with me.
Like many young people across the globe, you are concerned about our world — racism, equality, school violence, division and the future of the planet. I believe you’ll do a better job with it. I’m looking forward to the next 18, Mr. Quin!
Love, Granny Kate.