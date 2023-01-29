Today is Sunday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2023. There are 336 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1820, King George III died at Windsor Castle at age 81; he was succeeded by his son, who became King George IV.
Recommended for you
• In 1919, the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which launched Prohibition, was certified by Acting Secretary of State Frank L. Polk.
• In 1929, The Seeing Eye, a New Jersey-based school that trains guide dogs to assist the blind, was incorporated by Dorothy Harrison Eustis and Morris Frank.
• In 1936, the first inductees of baseball’s Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, were named in Cooperstown, N.Y.
• In 1963, the first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963).
• In 1964, Stanley Kubrick’s nuclear war satire “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” premiered in New York, Toronto and London.
• In 1979, President Jimmy Carter formally welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping to the White House, following the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Today’s birthdays: Feminist author Germaine Greer is 84. Actor Katharine Ross is 83. Feminist author Robin Morgan is 82. Actor Tom Selleck is 78. R&B singer Bettye LaVette is 77. Actor Marc Singer is 75. Actor Ann Jillian is 73. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 70. R&B singer Charlie Wilson is 70. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 69. Actor Terry Kinney is 69. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 67. Actor Diane Delano is 66. Actor Judy Norton (TV: “The Waltons”) is 65. Rock musician Johnny Spampinato is 64. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 63. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 62. Rock musician Eddie Jackson (Queensryche) is 62. Actor Nicholas Turturro is 61. Rock singer-musician Roddy Frame (Aztec Camera) is 59. Actor-director Edward Burns is 55. Actor Sam Trammell is 54. Actor Heather Graham is 53. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 53. Actor Sharif Atkins is 48. Actor Sara Gilbert is 48. Actor Kelly Packard is 48. Actor Justin Hartley is 46. Actor Sam Jaeger is 46. Writer and TV personality Jedediah Bila is 44. Actor Andrew Keegan is 44. Actor Jason James Richter is 43. Blues musician Jonny Lang is 42. Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (TV: “American Idol”) is 41. Country singer Eric Paslay is 40. Actor Ben Wilby, 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.