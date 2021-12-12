It is never too early to introduce your little ones to the joys of reading. Babies and books might not sound like the most natural combination — images of torn pages and papercut fingers might come to mind — but there is a simple solution to those potential pitfalls. Board books.
Board books use durable cardboard pages instead of flimsy paper so they are set up to withstand all the exuberance a baby could exert. And the best part? More and more board books are getting published. So, our youngest readers will have plenty of options to choose from.
To get you started, take a look at these recent releases.
“I Believe in Me,” by Lorie Ann Grover and Carolina Búzio (2020, Cartwheel Books)
This padded board book celebrates all of the wonderful things babies and toddlers can do. The colorful, adorable illustrations feature babies clapping, cleaning, zooming around the room and doing all kinds of exciting things. This title celebrates all of the ways babies — and all people — can be kind, funny, loving and helpful.
Babies and toddlers love looking at pictures of babies, and the bouncing, rhythmic text combined with the diverse cast of babies makes this board book a total crowd-pleaser.
Its companion board book, “I Love All of Me,” is equally charming.
“Jungle Night,” by Sandra Boynton (2021, Workman’s Publishing Company)
Sandra Boynton is a great name to know when it comes to hunting for great board books.
This recent release features a wide range of wild animals and all of the funny sounds they make as they sleep peacefully in the jungle.
The cheetah snores softly with a “chee-chee-taaah” while the little monkeys cheerfully snore “chatter-chooo, chatter-chooo.” But what happens when the elephant’s snore rings out just after midnight?
This gentle, and ultimately hilarious, story is the perfect excuse to share fun, interesting sounds with your little ones.
As an added bonus, this book was done in partnership with musician Yo-Yo Ma and the book includes digital access to a musical performance that brings the book further to life.
This sleepy little romp is the perfect gateway for new Boynton fans.
“Baby Sees Shapes: Circles,” by Akio Kashiwara (2020, Gakken)
This brightly colored board book emphasizes babies’ ability to see high-contrast colors and designs.
Part of a collection of books, this particular title focuses on circles and all of the exciting ways circles can be depicted. From beach balls to planets to hatching eggs, the illustrations always keep you guessing.
The rhyming text makes for an energetic read-aloud, but the focus can stay on exploring the fun designs on each page.
Other titles in the collection include “Baby Sees Colors,” which explores colors; and “Baby Sees First Colors,” which emphasizes the colors babies can see earliest — black, white and red.
“I Love Us!: A Book About Family,” by Theodore Henry and Luisa Uribe (2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
This beautifully illustrated board book is sure to give readers of all ages the warm and fuzzies.
The illustrations show an inclusive look at families and all of the beautiful ways families can be different from one another without being too preachy about it.
The text celebrates the many ways families enjoy being with one another. A mirror on the last page encourages families to talk about their family and what they love to do when they are together.
If you are looking for sturdy books that can handle your little one’s love for reading, then take the time to check out one of these titles. They are sure to get you both excited to read more together.
You can find all of these books and more at your local library or bookstore.