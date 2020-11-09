I’ll state the obvious: We are living in a strange time. And I’m sure you all, like me, are tired of hearing the name COVID-19.
As the article title suggests, we are in drastic times. Why? Well, sadly, people are falling ill and dying, school and jobs have been disrupted and the social dynamic of society has been altered.
So, what can we do? Worry about that which we can control.
One of those things, which is no different now than before is our health through exercise. For many reasons, it might be a little harder during this time to exercise, but it’s arguably more important now than ever to keep our old or establish a new exercise routine.
We need it because exercise is medicine. During this strange time, things have been deemed “essential.” Well, exercise is essential, now and always. Regular exercise has been linked to a stronger immune system, is a great stress reliver and can help reduce our risk of depression, all of which certainly are needed at this time.
Be creative. Maybe our regular exercise facility has closed or maybe we’re not comfortable going to a public facility. Seek out responsible, professional facilities that follow COVID-19 health safety protocols, or seek out professional advice to get set up on a personal home routine that is both safe and effective.
Be smart. Progression always is a wise approach. If for some reason we were unable to exercise due to illness, limited facility access or any other reason, we might have to take it slow. We can’t expect to start where we left off. Doing too much too soon can lead to injury. Approaching our routine with patience can help build our level of fitness back up safely.
Make it a habit. Now arguably is the most important time to make exercise a habit. We can use this time to get started or get back to a routine that will be a staple of our day-to-day life no matter what else might be going on around us.
Be a role model and a leader when it comes to health and fitness. Hopefully, we have been setting an example for family and friends by following all the COVID protocols, so take it one step further and add regular exercise to the routine and lead by example. This action can send a strong message that exercise is one more way we can control and improve our personal health.
At a time when so many things can feel like they are out of our control, at least we can grab the reigns of our personal health through developing or sticking to the exercise habit.