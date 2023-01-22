The East Coast journalistic elite is at it again. In a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, William McGurn criticizes the doings of the FBI, saying “today’s abuses aren’t the work of some rogue agent in Dubuque but the results of interventions from Washington.” Ah, Washington, a mecca of rats, crime and abandoned buildings, where highly significant events happen — not in remote outposts like Dubuque.
Perhaps the rogue agent of McGurn’s imagination is kin to the fictional character that Harold Ross, founder of The New Yorker, created in 1925 when he declared that his bold new magazine was not “for the little old lady from Dubuque.”
The insult backfired, for 39 years later, those became fighting words for the late, proud Dubuquer Mary Hayford, who as the New York Times put it in her obit, “helped turn a snub into a symbol of pride.” This lovely lady eventually appeared on The Tonight Show. And The Lady from Dubuque is also the name of one of Edward Albee’s dreariest plays, which premiered on Broadway in 1980 and was revived in London in 2007. A dubious distinction perhaps, but that little old lady gets around.
Eventually, The New Yorker got over itself by developing a sense of humor and removing the old lady image from its pages. It even replaced it with an image of Dubuque attorney Jane Mylrea, to show that the magazine appeals to readers everywhere — even Dubuque.
I was fortunate to land a gig writing for this newspaper that has lasted for 34 years by submitting an article about how much I loved Dubuque after moving there in 1989. Early on, an elderly reader suggested I call myself “The Little Young Lady from Dubuque.” I appreciated his suggestion, but declined because it sounded a little diminutive to my feminist self, and also I thought younger readers might not understand the allusion.
Maybe I should have taken my reader up on adopting the moniker — for decades later I have turned into “The Little Old Lady From Dubuque” myself, and am proud of it. Although I no longer live in Dubuque, I am always at home in this lovely river city, where dear friends and one of my son’s families live. Once a Dubuquer, always a Dubuquer.
I still regard the annual mayfly invasion with thrilled revulsion, love walking at the Mines of Spain and appreciate the education my children received in Dubuque schools and that my grandchildren are receiving now. I still tunnel into the stacks at the lovely Carnegie-Stout Public Library and ride the cable car. And I’ll never stop calling that little blob on the posterior of the Thanksgiving turkey “the Pope’s nose,” an expression I learned in Dubuque.
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at rachristian3026@yahoo.com. Christian will read from her 34 years of columns for Fabulous Fridays at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St.
