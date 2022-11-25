If your birthday is today: Refuse to let outside influences dictate what happens to you. Have confidence in yourself, and feel good about your decisions. Some partnerships will be tested.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get down to business with honesty and integrity. How you treat others and allow them to treat you will be key.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A quiet approach will work best. Don't take charge prematurely. Give others a chance to do their thing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Move forward cautiously. Go over every detail and size up situations before you share your thoughts and intentions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Align yourself with people you know you can trust, and keep an eye on those you know will disappoint you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put more thought into how you handle your money. Look for an investment that encourages you to upgrade.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's OK to change your mind and head in a different direction. Do what makes the most sense and brings you closer to your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be a good listener, fact-finder and friend. Don't share sensitive information or make changes without doing your homework.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Think about how you propose to get things done. An innovative approach will give others a chance to see the possibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take on a challenge. Get in the game. A change someone makes may not be to your liking but will turn out better than anticipated.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are overdue for a change. Let your imagination run wild. Put some thought into your home and lifestyle, and you'll devise a plan that excites you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You have the drive to get things done your way. Traveling, pursuing educational opportunities and getting together with positive people will pay off. Stick to the truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't limit what you can do; take hold of whatever situation you face and turn it into something spectacular. Think big, budget wisely and put your energy where it will bring the highest return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.