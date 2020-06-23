On Thanksgiving Day 2019, when QB Drew Brees and the Saints clinched their third NFC South victory in a row, they chowed down, post-game, on succulent roasted turkey legs. Just the protein boost needed to repair tired muscles after a workout.
We know that when you’re done with a moderate- or high-intensity round of exercise, you want to refuel with carbs, restore with fluids and repair with protein. Registered dietitian Allison Knott says that translates to 20 to 25 grams of protein within an hour of exercise, paired with a serving or two of healthy carbs and hydration techniques that start before your workout and continue after your cool down.
Have you enjoyed a moderately intense workout? Afterward, you might eat 3 ounces of chicken breast (skinless) or salmon with a side of quinoa or brown rice.
For hydration? Before you exercise, drink an ounce of fluid for every 10 pounds of body weight. Weigh 160? You want 16 ounces. As you exercise, don’t allow yourself to become thirsty. Post workout, drink as much as you feel you need or enjoy a hydrating smoothie, such as this tasty treat: Blend 1 cup of kale; 1 medium apple (with peel); 1 cup frozen mangoes; 1 cup cucumber; 1 tablespoon lemon juice; 1/2 tablespoon ginger; 3/4 cup water and 3 to 4 ice cubes. You’ll build muscle and stamina, and be ready for your next workout. For more information on foods to eat in all kinds of situations, check out Dr. Mike’s book “What to Eat When.”