Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Friday, Sept. 1: Breaded shrimp, French fries, coleslaw, pears and lazy day cookie.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Friday, Sept. 1: Breaded shrimp, French fries, coleslaw, pears and lazy day cookie.
Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and Rice Krispie treat.
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Roast pork, rice pilaf, Capri vegetables, pineapple and pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Breaded cod, hash brown casserole, cauliflower, fruit cocktail and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Sept. 8: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns and peaches.
Monday, Sept. 11: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, carrots, baked apples and bread pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges and Butterfinger dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, German potato salad, peas, peaches and German chocolate cake.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, garlic bread, spinach salad, fruit cocktail and apple crisp.
Friday, Sept. 15: Tuna and noodles, peas, dinner roll, pears and blueberry Heaven on Earth cake.
Monday, Sept. 18.: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, apricots and turnover.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Beef stew over biscuits, coleslaw, applesauce and cherry chip cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Baked cod with butter, lemon and tartar sauce, stuffed baked potatoes, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit and scotcheroos.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Pulled pork, baked beans, pasta salad, peaches and cherry cheesecake.
Friday, Sept. 22: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, pineapple and homemade coconut cream pie.
Monday, Sept. 25: Apple glazed pork chops, hash brown casserole, cheesy broccoli, pears and pineapple upside-down cake.
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Pecan-topped honey chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables and peach crisp.
Wednesday, Sept. 27: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, sweet and tangy carrots, apricots and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, Sept. 28: Ham balls, scalloped potatoes, corn, applesauce and brownie.
Friday, Sept. 29: Lemon pepper fish, potato salad, cucumber salad, Mandarin oranges and lemon cake.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.