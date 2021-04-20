The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “My Fiona.”
Genre: Drama/romance feature.
Country: USA/Australia.
Run time: 87 minutes.
Director: Kelly Walker.
Producer: Matt Minshall, Tina Carbone and Kate Sloane.
Writer: Kelly Walker.
Online: www.myfionafilm.com
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/387556822
Synopsis: How do you navigate the world when your best friend inexplicably takes her life? For Jane, she finds herself drawn to Fiona’s wife and child, seeking solace and perhaps more. Grief and tenderness, and the catastrophic consequences of blending the two, come to a head in Jane’s life as she attempts to pick up the pieces.
Behind the scenes: When director and writer Kelly Walker was 12, a babysitter she considered a surrogate older sister, committed suicide. Walker was forever changed by this traumatic event.
“The feeling I wanted to convey most is the internal rollercoaster of grief,” she said. “The ups and downs that can push you around like a riptide.”
While “My Fiona” explores grief and loss, it also threads humor and levity through the story.
“Like real life, there’s always light in the darkness,” Walker said.
The film also broaches the topic of over-prescribed antidepressants.
“While the film doesn’t offer a solution, we encourage audiences to have vulnerable conversations regarding mental health and asking for help,” Walker said. “Especially after the year we’ve all experienced.”
Lead actress Jeanette Maus, who portrays Jane, passed away from colon cancer complications in January. She was 39.
“Her passing rocked our community, and we’ll forever be chasing the magic ingredient to how she lived her life, because she was just that — magical,” Walker said. “She left Earth at 11:11 p.m. So, for any of you watching the film this week during the festival, if you happen to catch an 11:11, know it’s a wink and a hug from Jeanette.”
“My Fiona” is scheduled to screen at the festival at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, and 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Times and dates are subject to change. Visit the website for the most current information.