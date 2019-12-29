There are certain topics everyone knows to avoid during holiday family gatherings.
It’s generally considered poor form to down a half-gallon of eggnog and attempt to engage your brother-in-law in a political argument, especially if he also has consumed a half-gallon of eggnog and is capable of beating you up.
Similarly, religion should be avoided unless all parties present can agree on the existence — or lack thereof — of whichever deity is appropriate. Because you know your atheist nephew, the one with the wispy mustache who recently discovered the writings of Richard Dawkins and has started wearing a beret that always smells like armpit, is itching for a fight.
It’s a similar story at our family gatherings. Together we represent a diverse array of political and spiritual beliefs, and recognize that we’re more than capable of loving and respecting each other even when those values don’t exactly align.
Yes, things tend to remain perfectly civil. As long as no one brings up the “Die Hard” debate.
Several years ago, some terribly clever person pointed out that the original “Die Hard,” a 1988 masterpiece featuring a shoeless Bruce Willis murdering the heck out of a bunch of gun-toting eastern Europeans, is, arguably, a Christmas movie. It takes place during the holidays, it is set during a corporate holiday party and several characters reference Christmas and its many tropes and traditions.
It’s possible you’ve witnessed this dispute rage online, or maybe it has even made its way into your living room. If you’re smart, you’ll write it off as stupid and go back to doing something more productive, such as running face-first into a brick wall or licking door knobs at public restrooms.
But no one has ever accused me of being smart (aside from my grandmother). So naturally, I’ve got strong feelings about this topic.
Of course “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. It has all of the holiday hallmarks.
First, it is set during the holiday season and the looming yuletide is the event that sets the plot in motion. The hostages Mr. Willis is attempting to rescue throughout the movie are only hanging around the “high-tech” skyscraper because of an office holiday party. Also, because there’s cocaine (Hey, it was the 1980s).
And Bruce, a catchphrase-loving, tough-as-nails New York City cop with a heart of gold, is only in Los Angeles because he’s attempting to reconnect with his estranged family for Christmas. Reuniting with loved ones is the central premise of literally 99% of holiday films.
Also, Christmas sight gags abound. For instance, when Willis dispatches one of the henchmen of Hans Gruber (played by Severus Snape), the balding action hero plops a Santa hat atop the corpse’s head and scrawls “Now I have a machine gun, ho-ho-ho” on the deceased terrorist’s sweater. That’s basically the action movie equivalent of Tiny Tim’s “God bless us, everyone!”
Plus, the central theme of “Die Hard” is, arguably, all about love. Even if it is the love of guns and throwing terrorists out windows.
In the end, Willis saves the day and reunites with his wife — who is named “Holly,” if you weren’t already sold on the Christmas thing — and the music swells and some poor crime scene technician steps in to scrape dead terrorists off the sidewalk. Doesn’t get more jolly than that.
Some of you might be asking, “Why even bring this up now? Christmas is over. The stores already are rolling out decorations for the next major holiday (Casimir Pulaski Day).”
And to that I say, “I had already written most of this column when I was informed that I had been bumped out of my usual spot in the Sunday column rotation, and I was too lazy to start from scratch.”
Also, the magic of the holidays is eternal blah blah blah and what have you. Whatever. I need a drink. I think we’ve got some eggnog left in the fridge.