Jesse Owens was born in 1913 in Alabama to a family of sharecroppers, amid the Jim Crow era of segregation and discrimination.

At 7, he went to work in the fields, expected to pick a hundred pounds of cotton per day. He battled health conditions, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.

