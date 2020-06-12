When A.J. Burnett, an Major League Baseball pitcher for17 years, negotiated his 2009 contract with the NY Yankees, he made sure it stipulated that the team would provide acupuncture for him. And while we bet he used it to ease sore muscles and tendons, it turns out he also could have used it to ease a very common form of indigestion called PDS (postprandial distress syndrome). PDS causes meal-related symptoms, such as uncomfortable and an oddly quick feeling of fullness, along with localized pain in the upper abdomen, right below the ribs. It’s prevalent and persistent, often affecting relatively young folks.
Well, research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine reveals that 12 sessions of acupuncture over four weeks leads to substantial improvement of PDS symptoms — and improvement persists for at least 12 weeks. That’s good news for folks taking PPIs (protein pump inhibitors) to ease the distress, since there’s a lot of emerging info on the damage they can do to cognition, bone strength and gastrointestinal health when taken for a long time.
If you’re interested in trying acupuncture, you want a licensed practitioner with either a master’s degree in acupuncture (MSAC) or traditional Asian medicine (MSTOM) or who is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Insurance coverage varies from state to state and plan to plan, so ask. Some medical centers, like Dr. Mike’s Cleveland Clinic’s Wellness Institute, offer acupuncture and can arrange shared medical appointments if your insurance doesn’t cover all the costs of treatment.