Dubuque County youth will celebrate National 4-H week Oct. 6-12 with a variety of activities.
The nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, 4-H focuses on STEM, healthy living, leadership, civic engagement, communication and the arts.
During National 4-H Week, staff and volunteers will visit Dubuque County 4-H classrooms to promote the program. Members and volunteers are encouraged to promote 4-H during the week by creating and hanging signs, sharing on social media, wearing their favorite 4-H shirts, participating in a 4-H pumpkin scavenger hunt and more.
In Dubuque County, there are more than 350 youth and 80 volunteers who are involved in 4-H. Anyone in grades 4-12 is invited to join. Kindergarten-third graders can join Clover Kids, and adults can become a leader or volunteer.
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.4-h.org/ or find the local affiliate on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DubuqueCounty4-H.
Financial support can be given to The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque in support of the Dubuque County Extension/4H Endowment Fund by visiting tinyurl.com/y654nbso.