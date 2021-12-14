When Leonardo DiCaprio bought his Greenwich Village residence (for a cool $10 million in 2014), he redid the plumbing so that his showers sprayed out vitamin C-infused water. That may seem like money down the drain, but a less-drenching topical application of vitamin C can help slow or even reverse the signs of sun damage and aging, such as wrinkles and dull, saggy skin.
One study in the journal Nutrients found that applying vitamin C formula for three months reduced fine and coarse wrinkles on the face and neck and improved skin texture. Another study in the Journal of the American College of Dermatology found that when topical vitamin C is combined with vitamin E that is stabilized with ferulic acid, it reduces skin redness and protects against sun damage. For teens: One study found that the topical application of sodium L-ascorbyl-2-phosphate (APS) — a stable vitamin C derivative — helps manage acne.
See about C: If you’re shopping for a vitamin C serum, buy it directly from your dermatologist or a verified online retailer. The formula should contain an active form of vitamin C (for instance, L-ascorbic acid), have a strength of 10% to 20%, and a pH lower than 3.5. Tip: Apply at night.
However, to get the full range of skin benefits from vitamin C, various studies have demonstrated that you also have to ingest ample levels of the vitamin (75 to 90 milligrams daily — the upper daily level for adults is 2,000 milligrams) from fruits and vegetables and, if needed, supplements.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.