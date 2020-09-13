What's it worth on eBay? Greta gets her stove

Those of you who are regular readers of my column will remember my story from a couple of weeks ago about the Hot Point stove from the early 1960s.
The stove was purchased at public auction in Ottumwa, Iowa. It made its way to our store in Galena, Ill., then traveled by truck to Seattle, Wash., to find its new home in Greta’s kitchen.
Greta had enjoyed her original Hot Point range that was installed in 1962. After almost 60 years of daily use it needed to be replaced. She did not want to remodel her kitchen for a new modern stove, so her daughter went on a quest to find a replacement.
One last search on eBay found the Hot Point we had listed for sale. Her daughter purchased it for $760 and paid $648 to have it shipped and installed in mom’s kitchen.