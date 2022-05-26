If your birthday is today: Forward motion, a positive attitude, and believing in yourself will lead to a brighter future. Your insight, experience and knowledge will set you apart. Reward those who join forces with you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You're on a roll, so don't look back or stop midstream. Finish what you start and win over people who can help you. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't let your emotions get you in trouble. Be a good listener. Focus on what's important to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Focus on self-improvement. Criticizing others will backfire. Take care of your responsibilities. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take an active role in whatever promises positive changes. How you deal with what's going on around you will determine how others perceive you. Be brave!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay closer attention to meaningful relationships. Be willing to offer as much in return as someone provides to you. Handle financial matters with care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Participate in activities or events that will spark your imagination and encourage you to make the changes you've only dreamed about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Initiate changes that will help you enjoy your life. Make a point to get your responsibilities out of the way. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A problem with a friend, relative or peer will set you back if you aren't prepared to follow through with your plans. Don't get involved in other people's problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't limit what you can do because someone opts out or disrupts your plans. Take pride in what you do; carry on until you get your desired results. Focus on personal endeavors.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take a moment to review and rethink your strategy. It's OK to do things differently. Find unique ways to market what you have to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll need a pick-me-up to continue a steady pace forward. Don't let changes disrupt your plans. Trust in your judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't fold under pressure or give in to someone trying to discredit you. Keep your passwords and personal matters secret to avoid loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.