I write this with a certain amount of trepidation: I am not a native Dubuquer.
I use the word “trepidation” because in a community where there is an increasing amount of individuals relocating to it from other parts of the country — and the world — “are you from Dubuque?” remains the No. 1 question I seem to be asked when I meet someone with deeper roots in the tri-states.
That said, I have called Dubuque home longer than any place I’ve lived. And in more than 30 years, one would think I’d have seen and done everything there is to do in this neck of the woods.
Not so much.
After a considerable amount of traveling outside of the area this summer, I decided to make more of an effort to explore my surroundings at home as well.
To my surprise, there were a number of people I’d share my local weekend treks with who, like me, didn’t do a heck of a lot of nearby venturing either.
If this applies you, here are a few places worth an afternoon of exploration (especially if you’re sticking closer to home this Labor Day weekend):
Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens’ Japanese Garden and Koi Pond. This easily might be my favorite spot in Dubuque. Often, I’ll visit with my yoga mat tucked under one arm, then roll it out in a shaded spot near the waterfall and overlooking the koi pond. Nearly two decades in the making, it was worth the wait. It’s the perfect spot for quiet contemplation. As a bonus, there also are a series of secluded trails to explore throughout the arboretum.
Finley’s Landing Park, Sherrill, Iowa. For those who want to take in a day at the beach, you don’t have to venture far. In addition to a boat ramp, slips and camp sites, a white sandy beach next to Mississippi River Pool 11 greets visitors.
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa, Iowa. If you have not yet checked out a concert at this unique barn-turned-live-music-venue, add it to your list. It’s the perfect place to enjoy an autumn evening in Iowa, and lots of great acts are on deck through October.
Gramercy Park, East Dubuque, Ill. Home to 26 ceremonial and burial mounds of the Hopewell Native American Culture, this blufftop park overlooks Dubuque and the Mississippi River from East Dubuque and includes gorgeous walking trails.
Mineral Point, Wis. The charm of this town in its entirety makes it worth the day trip — particularly if you’re a lover of local art. Mineral Point’s downtown area is dotted with art galleries galore, where many local artists live and create. It’s a favorite stop when I’m in need of a little inspiration.
And as a couple bonuses, if you work up an appetite or need a little caffeinated pick-me-up while on your local travels:
Devour Cafe, 1798 Central Ave. I dream about the quiche at this establishment, but have never had a dish I didn’t love. Follow it up with a Mayan mocha, and you’re set.
El Paisano, 1543 Central Ave. I probably had driven past this Mexican food joint a million times and finally made the point to stop in. What resulted was the best taco experience I’ve ever encountered. Authentic. Delicious. And almost a steal for the price point.
This list barely scratches the surface. But I invite readers to share their tips of other hidden gems worth checking out in the area.