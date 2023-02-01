If your birthday is today: Turn your dream into a reality this year. An imaginative mind can determine how to use your skills, experience and knowledge to improve your life. Focusing on financial matters will deter you from overspending.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pay attention to details, update documents and read the fine print when dealing with official or sensitive issues.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Call on those you trust to offer sage advice. A quick change of plans will deter someone from getting in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let a power struggle deter you from forging ahead. Stand tall, do your thing and leave nothing to chance. Precision, attention to detail and confidence will be your keys to success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't jump too quickly. Assess situations and make your way forward. Call the shots instead of being at someone else's beck and call.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get ready to dodge negativity and outsmart anyone who interferes with your plans. Keep your eye on the target.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your skills to outshine the competition. Don't be afraid to be different or embrace change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You can have whatever you want if you get others to help you. You'll gain the respect and backup required to get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you hesitate, you'll miss an opportunity. Timing is crucial. It's time to expand your mind. Attend social events and work the room.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Choose your words wisely. What you do, not what you say, will help you stand out and give you the means to take the lead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Embrace whatever comes your way. Take on responsibilities that raise your confidence. Refuse to let anyone put you down or take control. Be a leader.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't follow someone when you should be doing your own thing. Put your energy where it counts and nurture meaningful relationships. Build a loving environment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your dialogue simple, to the point and convincing. A change at home will be the pick-me-up you need.
