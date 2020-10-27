GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts has received a grant from Illinois Humanities to create a virtual concert, “COVID19 Galena, The Story in Song,” according to a press release.
Eighteen regional songwriters are featured performing their original music as they reflect their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, images by local photographers aim to capture the impact on Galena.
Songwriters include Steve Addison, Liliana Asta, Brion Bowman, Karen Buechele, Scott Cornwell, Dave Cuckler, Robyn Davis and Ted Williams, Scott Guthrie, Bill Lemos, Ardy Michaels, Will Mueller, Matthew Orbell, Charity Rouse, Roy Schroedl, Liz Snavely, L.A. Suess and Lenny Wayne.
Photographers include Nancy Berning, Henry Matthiessen III, Alice McMahon, Alison Schoenrock and Cindy Tegtmeyer, as well as photos from the Galena Gazette and Galena Country Tourism.
The debut will take place at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, on the center’s YouTube channel. Afterward, the concert will remain available to view.
A DVD of the concert also is being made and will be available for purchase.