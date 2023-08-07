If your birthday is today: Nurture yourself and the ones you love. Make stability and security your priorities. Don't let last-minute changes compromise your long-term goals. Take care of your health and well-being.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let temptation lure you in a different direction. Put your energy into living up to your promises and maintaining a good reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to take advantage of opportunities. Your tireless work and enthusiasm will help you dazzle onlookers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate in a cause that concerns you. The experience will enrich you. Spend time with loved ones doing things that bring you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your skills and experience to achieve the changes you want. Consider partnering with someone who shares your vision. Don't let emotions stifle your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make changes to protect yourself from anyone trying to push you in the wrong direction. A makeover will raise your self-esteem.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let someone control the outcome. Do whatever it takes to reach your objective. Invest in making your home comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll need the courage to say no to anyone tempting you into doing something erratic. Do your own thing if you want to make progress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Speak up. Don't let your emotions steer you in the wrong direction. Use your imagination and contacts to reach your goal. Positive change is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Making demands will set you back. Working alone will build confidence and encourage you to take on more. Refuse to let someone stand in your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change of heart will be due to how someone treats you. Let your intelligence be your guide. Mix business with pleasure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will leave out important information. Verify facts before participating in something. Keep your thoughts and plans a secret.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reach out to those with something to contribute and who are well versed in your goal. Distance yourself from those trying to take advantage of you.