If your birthday is today: Consider the possibilities and approach situations with an open mind. Expand your horizons to fulfill your dreams. Don't hesitate or let others stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve and forgo what's going on around you. Distractions will hold you back. Put more emphasis on using your knowledge and skills to achieve personal growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Spend only what's necessary. Helping out someone who leans on you will lead to ongoing expenses. Honesty is the best policy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll be drawn to people and organizations that share your sentiments. Be clear regarding what you can contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Consider what's best for you before you make a move. An opportunity will have unexpected circumstances attached. Take the time to go over every detail before you take on something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll pick up valuable information if you sit back and let others talk. Grab on to something that resonates with you, and verify the information before you proceed. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make your money go further. Search for entertaining ways to use your attributes to help you get ahead. Don't let a domestic or lifestyle change put a damper on your day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Open up about the way you feel, what you want and how you plan to get ahead. Keep life simple and your conscience clear. Be truthful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Offer suggestions, but don't promise or commit to something you don't want to pursue. Your energy is best spent on accomplishments that will help you get ahead. Treat partners with respect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your emotions hidden until you gather the facts. It's important to be well-informed before you take on a situation that can change your relationship with a friend or relative.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Watch how others handle matters; it will give you an idea how you will be treated when in a similar situation. Observation is in your best interest, along with secrecy and independence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rely on lessons from the past to help you sort out what to do next. An opportunity will be revealed through conversation with a like-minded peer. An in-depth discussion will lead to an unusual offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Listen, and you'll decipher what's best for you. Don't follow someone if it risks your position or security. Follow the path that leads to a better future. Trust in your judgment.
May 31