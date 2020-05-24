We get it. You’re all looking for excuses to get out of the house these days.
The weather finally is warming up, and we’ve all been home for the past couple months doing our best to social distance.
That means it’s time to get outdoors.
Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to spend time outside this summer if you want to go out on your own or in a small group — even if you don’t want to leave your backyard.
The great outdoors
If you’re looking to do some exploring while maintaining social distance, it’s a good time to check out some of the area’s lesser-known parks.
Kaytlan Moeller, a naturalist for the Dubuque County Conservation Board, offered a few suggestions for places to explore:
- Finley’s Landing, near Sherrill, which has camping opportunities and green space, as well as a walk in beach.
- Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area, near Worthington, which features a pond stocked with fish and a restored prairie that is home to plenty of pheasants and waterfowl. Visitors have to hike in to reach the pond, which means there aren’t as many large groups there, Moeller said.
- Bowstring Wildlife Area, near Zwingle, which is one of the county’s newer parks. Bowstring features plenty of species of wildflowers and is situated on a stretch of Lytle Creek that is a good spot for kayaking, Moeller said.
During the pandemic, Dubuque County conservation staff are seeking to show people the many parks they can explore locally.
“All of our parks offer some sort of hiking,” Moeller said. “It may be an actual maintained, groomed hiking trail, or it may be more like a firebreak.”
Any of Dubuque County’s recreation areas, wildlife areas and parks (but not preserves) allow visitors to forage for wild edibles such as morel mushrooms and raspberries, Moeller said.
There also are several places around the county to try your hand at fishing. Areas such as Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Heritage Pond are among the area’s better-knowing fishing spots, but if you want a more solitary experience, Bankston Park is a good spot for trout fishing or Mud Lake for river fishing, Moeller said.
If you’re more interested in trying out socially distant sports, you can visit the disc golf courses at Swiss Valley Park and New Wine Park.
“It’s pretty easy to keep your distance if you go with your own family group,” Moeller said.
If you’re interested in kayaking, you can follow the path of the Little Maquoketa River along Heritage Trail for a “pedal-paddle” excursion, Moeller said.
Basically, you take your bike out to the end-point of your kayaking trip and lock it to a spot there. Then, you drive your kayak up river and float down to your bike. You can lock your kayak at the end point, then bike back to your vehicle.
Those kinds of trips work particularly well for people who want to make trips on their own or in small groups, Moeller said. You also can walk back to your car along Heritage Trail if biking isn’t your thing.
“It’s pretty cool that that opportunity exists in Dubuque,” Moeller said.
Closer to home
Even if you’re not feeling particularly adventurous, you can find ways to get outside in your neighborhood or in your backyard. Indeed, area residents seem to be taking advantage of the warmer weather to do just that.
Amanda Johll, soft lines manager at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Dubuque, said she’s seen a spike in people buying yard games such as bean bags, lawn darts and ladder golf.
“I think it’s just to get the kids out, get them doing something,” Johll said.
She’s also seen a spike in people buying trampolines and backyard pools. The pools in particular have been selling out.
“It’s more so with the pandemic,” Johll said. “We sold pools last year but not as many. I think everyone’s going with, ‘Hey, I want to go in the water.”
You also can take opportunities to get in touch with nature while staying closer to home, particularly if you’re looking for activities to do with kids.
Moeller suggested planning a scavenger hunt, which you can do in either urban or natural areas.
Other options include setting up a bird feeder or bird house and watching for birds in your yard or buying a butterfly net and seeing what you can catch.
You also can head out at night for some stargazing. You don’t need to go out and buy a fancy telescope either, Moeller said.
A spotting scope or binoculars will work fine, or you can just lie back and look up. You also can download apps that help you identify the constellations you see.
“It’s really fun and easy,” she said.