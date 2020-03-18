The Dubuque County Extension Office will offer a free tomato seed program for the 2020 growing season. The program is sponsored by Dubuque County Master Gardeners.
Those who register will receive free tomato seeds. Season-long updates on raising tomatoes will be sent by email throughout the season.
Registration is required by Friday, April 3. Seed packets will arrive by mail after Monday, April 6.
Participants can pick up registration packets at these locations:
- Dyersville Ace Hardware, 615 16th Ave. SE.
- Dyersville Theisen’s, 1222 Ninth Ave. SE.
- Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
- Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St.
- Dubuque County Public Library branches in Asbury, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive; Epworth, 110 Bierman Road; Holy Cross, 895 Main St.; Peosta, 8342 NICC Drive; and Farley, 405 Third Ave. NE.
Participants also can register by visiting www.bit.ly/37c3YvT or calling 563-583-6496.