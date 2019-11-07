Event: Michael Charles
Time/date: 8 p.m.
Site: Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ, 300 Porter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Cost: Free.
Online: www.michaelcharles.us
Tidbits
- Michael Charles’ musical pilgrimage began more than six decades ago in his native Melbourne, Australia. While enjoying successful touring, recording and television and radio appearances in his homeland, he received an invitation from Buddy Guy’s management to appear at the Legends in Chicago. After numerous trips, Charles made America his home.
- Charles worked the Chicago blues circuit, performing with Buddy Guy, Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells, George Baze and touring with blues legend Jimmy Dawkins.
- During the next 20 years and as a nine-time Grammy Award-elected artist, Charles has been featured in television and radio broadcasts and several music magazines, along with gracing stages and pages including Chicago Blues Fest, Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest, Windy City Live Television, WGN TV, JBTV, The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun Times and The College Music Journal.
- In 2015, Charles was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He also has received endorsements from Vertex and LR Baggs and in Canada from Godin/Seagull Guitars.
- Charles’ discography is comprised of 37 releases, including a double 30-year CD anthology. “Concert at the Nest,” a live CD tribute to an Australian, and “Sandstone,” another live CD paying tribute to Calgary Canada, are among his catalog.
- In 2016, an Australian film producer started work on a documentary chronicling the musical career of Charles. The one-hour documentary was released in 2018. The DVD and the soundtrack CD were released in 2019.
- Charles is embarking upon his 12th tour, “Soundtracked,” which will take him across the United States, Canada and Australia.
- The 2019 tour adds new cities, festivals and music venues and revisits some favorites from the past 11 tours.