After two seasons that saw disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is poised for its 63rd performance year -- not quite back to its traditional concert season, but close.
"I am so excited about our upcoming concert season," said Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator in a press release announcing the season. “We’re not quite back to our old 'normal' schedule yet, but we’re getting there."
Usually getting underway in the fall, the symphony will take a similar approach to its 2021-2022 season -- coined "Resonate Together" -- as the prior year. It will begin with a holiday family concert on Saturday, Dec. 4, and traditional holiday offerings continuing on Saturday, as well as Sunday, Dec. 5, at Five Flags Theater.
"Dubuque Chorale and Heartland Ballet return to our festive and spirited holiday concerts," Intriligator said. "Vocal soloist Jennie Wengrovius joins us as well for the holidays. Jennie has a heartfelt and powerful voice, and her performances are very moving.”
The ensemble will ring in the new year with the return of Ultimate Rock Hits, set for Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Mississippi Moon Bar. Those concerts were canceled last year.
The first of four classics series performances will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27, continuing through Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.
“Our classics series will begin with Lorraine Min and Terence Tam performing beloved romantic concertos by Saint-Saëns and Bruch," Intriligator said. "This husband-and-wife team of soloists were originally scheduled to perform with the DSO in spring of 2020 when the pandemic first hit. It will be great to finally welcome them to the DSO stage."
March classics concerts will highlight Mendelssohn, with his well-known “Italian” Symphony, as well as cellist Tony Rymer, performing Schumann's Cello Concerto.
Classics 3 will bring a guest conductor to the helm of the orchestra, with Tarana Sara Jobin.
"She has built a tremendous career conducting opera and orchestras, and has selected beautiful works by Beethoven, Louise Farrenc and living American composer Mary Watkins for this program," Intriligator said. "The tremendously talented pianist Sara Davis Buechner also makes her Dubuque debut in Beethoven’s beloved 'Emperor' Concerto."
The final concert in the classics series will feature music by Asian American Michi Wiancko, a selection by Dubuque composer Tracey Rush, a flute concerto featuring Dubuque Symphony Orchestra principal flutist Timothy Hagen and the popular “New World” Symphony by Dvorak.
Ultimate Country Hits also will make its return on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the Mississippi Moon Bar, which had been called off the prior two seasons.
The annual free Summer Melodies will wrap up the season as part of the annual Music in the Gardens concert series on Sunday, June 26, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
The classics season
Classics 1: "Resonate with Romance"
Times/dates/site: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Five Flags Theater.
The program: Jessie Montgomery's "Starburst"; Fanny Mendelssohn's Overture in C Major; Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring Terence Tam, violin; Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring Lorraine Min, piano.
Classics 2: "Resonate with Unity"
Times/dates/site: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Five Flags Theater.
The program: Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" Overture; Chen Yi's "Shuo"; Robert Schumann's Cello Concerto, op. 129 in A minor, featuring Tony Rymer, cello; Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4, “Italian."
Classics 3: "Resonate & Revolutionize"
Times/dates/site: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Five Flags Theater, featuring Tarana Sara Jobin, guest conductor.
The program: Beethoven's Coriolan Overture; Mary Watkins' "Soul of Remembrance"; Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 3; Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, featuring Sara Davis Buechner, piano.
Classics 4: "A New World, Together"
Times/dates/site: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Five Flags Theater.
The program: Michi Wiancko's "La Follia" Variations; Tracey Rush's "Last Breath"; Ellen Taafe Zwillich's Flute Concerto, featuring Timothy Hagen, flute; Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World."