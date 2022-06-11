If your birthday is today: Take on whatever or whoever gets in your way. Gravitate toward like-minded people. Offer your skills and services to a cause or group that shares your concerns.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll feel good once you have everything in place, with nothing standing between you and the things you want to pursue. Take it upon yourself to delve into something that excites you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Spend your day engaging with people, activities and adventures that fill your heart with joy. Romance will enhance your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't make unnecessary changes or take on expenditures you can't afford. Do your research, learn from your mistakes and put your energy into self-improvement. Be truthful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sign up for and participate in activities geared toward spending time with people you find uplifting and mentally stimulating.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take your time and figure out what's best for you. Reach out to someone who will help you decide your next move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Say what's on your mind and follow your heart. Spontaneity will add to your enthusiasm, but it will also cause problems. Do what's best for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend more time at home. Decluttering your space will ease stress and give you room to do something that makes you feel good.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change at home will positively impact your life and the way you do things. Taking a budget-friendly approach to your everyday routine will make your life more fulfilling.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Say no to joint ventures or shared expenses. Keep your beliefs to yourself..
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Open your heart to those who share your passion. A physical change will encourage you to boost your earning potential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Touch base with a friend or relative who can offer insight into a problem you face. Distance yourself from risky situations and people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A disciplined attitude will pay off when working alongside others. Set the standard, and you'll end up in a leadership position.
