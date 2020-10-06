University of Dubuque Heritage Center will offer full-length musical performances in December that will take place live and virtually.
Tickets are on sale for digital access to Jim Brickman’s “Comfort & Joy at Home,” set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8; as well as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” featuring Tonic Sol-fa and Shaun Johnson and the Big Band Experience at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit Heritage Center.
Grammy Award-nominated songwriter and pianist Brickman will present a virtual concert blending holiday carols with his hit songs, such as “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe.”
Three ticket packages are available. A YouTube link to the concert is $40. A “Stocking Gift” containing a ticket, program, “Comfort & Joy” CD, T-shirt, autographed photo and more, plus a link to an interactive Zoom Room is $75. A “Stocking Gift,” link to an interactive Zoom Room and a virtual meet-and-greet after the concert is $125. To purchase a ticket, visit www.jimbrickman.com.
Johnson’s virtual concert will feature Emmy Award-winning vocal group Tonic Sol-fa, as well as the Big Band Experience. Viewers will experience a 60-minute virtual event that will include special guests, new songs from an unreleased, upcoming album, a live chat and an interactive question-and-answer session.
They also will have the opportunity to bundle tickets with tour tees or other hand-selected items.
Tickets for “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” will be “pay what you can,” starting at a suggested $10 per household. To purchase a ticket, visit tonic-sol-fa.myshopify.com.
The performances are part of a Heritage Center series called, “Full-Length Features.” They are in addition to “Live(stream) with Heritage Center,” which includes interviews by Heritage Center staff with guest artists and live music presentations.