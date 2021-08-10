The Glacier cast leads of “Frozen Jr.”: Amy Bellings (Anna) (seated from left) and Josie Wolbers (Elsa). Gavin Wolbers (Sven) (back row from left), Gabe Green (Kristoff), Nicholas Hill (Hans) and Katelyn Danielson (Olaf).
The Permafrost cast leads of “Frozen Jr.”: Mira Brock (Elsa) (seated from left) and Anna Tyler (Anna). Emilia Borelli (Olaf) (back row from left), Ethan McGovern (Hans), Jayden Brookins (Kristoff) and Jonathan McGovern (Sven).
Natalie Lu
Contributed
Ami Bellings (Anna) and Josie Wolbers (Elsa) will star in the Glacier cast performances of “Frozen Jr.” at The Grand Opera House.
Mira Brock (Elsa) (left) and Anna Tyler (Anna) will star in the Permafrost cast performances of “Frozen Jr.” at The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: Glacier cast: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.; Permafrost cast: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for ages 17 and younger. Tickets are available at the box office or by calling 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets also can be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Additional fees could apply for online purchases. Group pricing is available for groups of more than 12 people. Contact the box office for details.
Synopsis
An enchanting modern classic, “Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristof, Sven and the magic of the Arendelle kingdom to life on stage.
With old favorites (“Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?) and new songs (“Let the Sun Shine On,” “Hygge”), “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the story between sisters Anna and Elsa, whose responsibilities as the royal family of Arrendelle go beyond the typical sisterly bond.
When Elsa inadvertently turns her beloved home into a frozen tundra, she flees out of fear. Anna and her lovable band of friends set off on a life-changing journey to rescue Elsa and Arendelle, and prove that sacrifice and true love can save the day.
Tidbits
“Frozen Jr.” is directed by Michelle Blanchard, who most recently helmed the Grand’s production of “Matilda the Musical.” Brian Bowman is the music director and Aubrey Vantiger is the choreographer.
Two casts, Glacier and Permafrost, featuring 50 area youth, will each perform twice over the weekend.
Specifically written for young performers, “Frozen Jr.” is a 60-minute adaption of the Broadway musical.
The Grand’s summer youth musical program expanded this year to include students who have completed second grade to those who have completed their freshman year of high school.
The “Frozen” franchise is loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 tale, “The Snow Queen.”
Screenwriter and director Jennifer Lee became the first female director of a Walt Disney-animated film when she wrote and co-directed “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” She also penned the book for the Broadway adaptation.