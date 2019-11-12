Event: Little River Band
Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: Tickets start at $35, plus fees and taxes, and are available at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: reallittleriverband.com
Tidbits
- During the 1970s and 1980s, Little River Band saw success with multiplatinum albums and chart-topping hits, including “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take it Easy on Me,” “Help is on its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man on Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.”
- Worldwide album, CD sales and digital downloads exceed 30 million, with the classic rock outfit having had Top 10 hits for six consecutive years. According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered more than five million airplays on American radio. “Lady” has more than four million.
- Bassist and vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980 and worked alongside founding members to create the distinctive vocal harmonies that make up Little River Band’s sound.
- In 1981, Nelson was recognized by world-renowned Beatles producer, Sir George Martin. While Martin was producing “Time Exposure,” he chose Nelson to record lead vocals on two of the band’s biggest hits: “The Night Owls” and “Take it Easy on Me.” Later that same year, guitarist Stephen Housden joined Little River Band, bringing a rock element into its sound and contributing to its string of hits. As band members departed, Housden and Nelson worked to bring Little River Band into the new millennium.
- In 2004, Little River Band was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual ARIA Music Awards. In September 2015, the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.
- New band members include keyboardist Chris Marion, a Dove Award-winning producer and the creator of the orchestral arrangements and charts on The Big Box. Lead guitarist Rich Herring also is a singer and producer of Nashville artists, as well as a songwriter. Drummer Ryan Ricks rounds out the vocals. Nashville guitarist Colin Whinnery plays rhythm and lead guitar and shares lead vocal duties with Wayne.
- Early 2014 saw the release of Little River Band’s “Cuts Like a Diamond,” which spawned the hit, “What if You’re Wrong.” It reached No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks. “Forever You, Forever Me” and “You Dream, I’ll Drive,” both climbed into the Top 3.
- In November 2016, Little River Band released, “The Hits ... Revisited,” a CD consisting of nine re-recorded hits, with a pair of new songs.
- May 2017 brought the release of “The Big Box,” a box set consisting of six discs and featuring a DVD with live footage from the band’s 40th anniversary tour.
- With 90-100 dates scheduled for its 2019 tour, Little River Band continues to perform to sold-out audiences.
- The group has made several appearances in the tri-states, its last at 2017’s America’s River Festival at the Port of Dubuque.