SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will offer a virtual workshop, Sacred Time: The Liturgical Year and Seasonal Cycles, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Coordinator of Ecological Programming Eric Anglada will lead an interview with Christopher Hill, author of “Holiday and Holy Nights” and “Into the Mystic.”
Hill will offer insights into escaping from the chaos of 50-hour workweeks and the demands of family by introducing participants to the cyclical and spiritual Christian liturgical year.
Space is limited, and there is a $10 fee.
To register, contact guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.