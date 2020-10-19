If your birthday is today: Ease into the changes you want to make. There is no room for error or time to get into a dispute over something you overlooked. Hard work will pay off; talking won't help you get things done. Avoid impulsive actions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Swiftly clear up any uncertainty or confusion you face. Know what you are up against, and find a way to eliminate whatever is standing in your way. Be innovative whenever possible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a second look at something you want to pursue. Find out what's required before you commit to anything. Make self-improvement, personal growth and a healthier lifestyle your priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Ask questions, verify information and take care of your responsibilities. You can make a change at home as long as you stay within budget. Think about a sensitive issue before you speak about it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Speak up, ask for input and consider the best way to bring about change. A positive change will improve your mental, physical and financial well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You are better off observing for now. Tell the truth and keep your promises. If someone lets you down, be ready to take your business elsewhere.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do what you can to help others. A kind gesture will mean a lot to someone who is experiencing tough times. A joint venture will change your opinion of a longtime acquaintance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Evaluate your relationship with anyone you share costs, responsibilities or possessions with, and make adjustments to ensure equality prevails. Honesty will help you move forward without hesitation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's a good time to initiate ideas and plans that will encourage new beginnings. Look for opportunities and be aggressive in your pursuits. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Handle discussions, dealings with institutions and relationships with superiors carefully. Expand your mind, take better care of your health and explore new possibilities. Address change with reason, not with anger.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be honest with yourself; it will help you see to the changes going on around you. A creative pursuit will ease stress and help you gain perspective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll be confused about the changes someone is making. Don't hesitate to ask questions, but recognize that interference will only make matters worse.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Confusion will set in if you are gullible or too trusting. Be prepared to make a last-minute change if you see that something is wrong or not turning out as promised. Focus on doing what's right.
