SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will sponsor a Native American book discussion throughout 2021.
The first book in the series will be “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee,” by David Treuer. The discussion will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom.
The book covers the last 130 years of Native American civilization since the 1890 massacre. Treuer is an Ojibwe Indian from Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota.
Sinsinawa Mound Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the discussion of this 2019 National Book Award and Carnegie Medal finalist.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
Other books in the series will include “Gathering Moss” (April 13); “There, There: A Novel” (June 8); “Dwellings: A Spiritual History of the Living World” (Aug. 10); “Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God” (Oct. 12); and “The Night Watchman” (Dec. 14).