A Downtown Dubuque Shop Hop by Bus will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 8.
Eight downtown Dubuque businesses will be participating, and there will be a drawing for a large shopping bag of items from participating stores.
Shops will include Namaste Athleisure Wear, Classy and Chic Boutique, Wardrobe Social, Fig Leaf, Gotta Have It, Graham’s Style Store, HJ’s Fashion Emporium and Wicked Dame Wine + Bar.
A bus will drop patrons off at each business, where they will have 30 minutes to shop, culminating at Wicked Dame Wine + Bar.
Boarding will be at 10 a.m. at 10th and Elm streets. Patrons will be brought back to the same location at 4 p.m. Seats are $10. Limited seating is available. Patrons can bring snacks and beverages on the bus.
For more information, call Namaste Athleisure Wear at
563-580-9612.