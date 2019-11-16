SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will offer its “Grief Retreat: Journey toward Wholeness” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, as well as a special service on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The retreat is for those who have experienced loss in their lives ways to make the holidays a little easier while acknowledging the loss.
It will reflect on losses and describe how loss can lead to greater wholeness and holiness with questions such as these:
- What have been the losses in my life?
- How have I dealt with the grief of the loss?
- Do the people who have died live on in my life?
- How do I find hope in the midst of the pain of the loss?
Sister Mary Hopkins, OP, is a certified grief specialist and will lead the retreat.
The cost is $50 per single or family, which includes a noon meal for one person. Additional meals are $8 per person. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 29.
The ecumenical service “Remembering Our Loved Ones at Holiday Time” will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. It will honor family and friends who have died by displaying a personalized ornament on a tree in Queen of the Rosary Chapel.
After the service, attendees can take their ornament and place it in their homes during the holiday season.
To remember loved one(s) with an ornament, call 608-748-4411, ext. 811, by Wednesday, Nov. 27. A freewill offering will be appreciated.
For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.